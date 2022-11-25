Detectives searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Southampton are turning to the public for help to find him.

Sana was reported missing on November 11.

Police say they've been conducting extensive enquiries to try and find him, but are now turning to the public for assistance.

Sana is described as black, around 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

Officers say he could still be in the Southampton area, but he also has links to Eastleigh, Hedge End and other local areas.

Anyone who has seen Sana, or have any information on his whereabouts, is urged to call 101, quoting the reference 44220459479.