Police in Surrey have renewed an appeal for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Michael Green, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on Michael's whereabouts which could lead to his arrest.

Michael is described as a White man, around 5ft 7in tall of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has connections to the Reigate, Redhill and Guildford areas.

Green is wanted by Police Credit: Surrey Police

If you've seen Michael or have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police, quoting crime reference number PR/45220118700.

Information can be given 100% anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.