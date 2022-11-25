Police have closed several roads in Swindon after the discovery of suspected WW2-era ordinance.

Maxwell Street, Faringdon Road, Lorne Street and Tennyson Street in the Kingshill area have all been shut.

Wiltshire Police has put cordon of 100m in place.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that a Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called and is in attendance.

The closure has caused some nearby roads to become busy, as motorists seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Stagecoach West, which runs services in the town, is reporting disruption to routes.

It says routes 4,7,9 and 10 are suffering from congestion throughout Swindon due to the closures.

This is a developing story more to follow.