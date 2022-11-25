Two men have been charged in relation to a double kidnapping in Reading in December 2021, one of whom was arrested after an international manhunt.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Maiden Place, Lower Earley, at around 6.30pm on 8 December 2021.

Two men were kidnapped before being located in Northampton five days later.

On 28 September, Erlind Demiraj, aged 31, of Orts Road, Reading, was charged in his absence with conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to blackmail.

He was then arrested by Dutch authorities on 8 November attempting to cross from Belgium into the Netherlands.

Demiraj was then extradited to the UK, where he was arrested on arrival on 17 November, before being remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates Court the following day.

Gentjan Kica, aged 33, of Glenrosa Road, Reading, was also charged with conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to blackmail.

He was released on conditional bail at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 November

Demiraj and Kica are both due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 6 December.

Three other men are still remanded in custody, having been charged in relation to the kidnap.

They are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on 6 February 2023.

Five further men have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident.