A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Crawley.

It happened along Crawley Avenue between Ifield Community College and Ifield Roundabout at around 2.45pm on Friday afternoon (25 November).

Police and paramedics were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations are ongoing and police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or anybody with relevant dashcam footage.

People are urged to contact Sussex police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 750 of 25/11.