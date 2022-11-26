Preparations are underway to provide emergency beds for those sleeping rough in Oxford this winter.

The city council says it has secured a minimum of 30 bed spaces across a range of venues in central and east Oxford.

The beds are offered when the council activates its severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) every night the Met Office forecasts freezing overnight temperatures.

SWEP is emergency accommodation for anyone experiencing rough sleeping, including people who have no right to claim benefits or housing in the UK or who have refused offers of accommodation and support.

During the past two winters anyone needing an emergency bed was given their own room for the night.

However the council says there has been an increase in the number of people experiencing rough sleeping this year, meaning some shared sleeping spaces will need to be used.

One of the SWEP venues is suitable for people with dogs, and homeless charity St Mungo’s can also arrange free kennels if necessary.

Councillor Linda Smith, cabinet member for housing, said: “We believe that nobody should have to sleep rough in Oxford and SWEP can offer a vital lifeline for people at risk during freezing winter weather. SWEP also gives us the chance to offer them the support they might need to leave the streets behind for good.

“SWEP relies on people in Oxford’s homelessness services stepping up and taking on extra shifts on top of their day jobs, and I’m grateful for everyone helping us to deliver emergency beds this winter."