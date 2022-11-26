Forty nine domestic abuse suspects were arrested by Sussex Police in the week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the force has revealed.

Data suggests instances of domestic abuse increase during football tournaments and around the festive season, prompting police in Sussex to crack down on domestic abuse perpetrators and safeguarding their victims.

The 49 suspects were arrested across three days of activity on November 15, 16 and 17.

Officers will also be carrying out safeguarding visits with specialist support workers from partner agencies to people known to be at high risk of domestic abuse, particularly around England games when tensions are increased.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “There is no excuse for domestic abuse and it will not be tolerated in Sussex.

“While figures may show that domestic abuse increases during football tournaments, there should be no suggestion that this could be used as a defence, or a reason, for perpetrators.

“Nobody should be a victim of domestic abuse and we as a force will do everything we can, alongside our community partners, to bring perpetrators to justice and safeguard victims."

Report domestic abuse via 101, online or by calling 999 in an emergency.

If you report online, officers will show you how to delete it from your web history so it cannot be traced.

If you call 999 and are unable to speak, dial 55 and you will be put through to the police automatically. You can also find support at safespacesussex.org.uk.