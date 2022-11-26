Teenage boy found with stab wounds along street in Southampton

A teenage boy is in hospital after he was found with stab wounds in Southampton.

The 18-year-old was discovered by passersby in Manor Road North at around 2.45am on Saturday morning (26 November).He is now been treated in hospital in Southampton.Police have been at a number of scenes in the area, with cordons put in place, as part of their investigation into the serious assault.Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Western CID on 101 quoting RMS: 4420479635.