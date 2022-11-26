Women in labour at a hospital in Kent will not be given gas and air, due to the levels of nitrous oxide found in the maternity ward.

A ventilation issue at the maternity unit of the William Harvey Hospital means the current levels of nitrous oxide in the air (a gas present in Entonox) could affect the health of staff who are working for long periods of time in the labour rooms.

However East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust is reassuring the public that mums and babies, who are in the wards for shorter periods of time, are not at risk of harm.

The hospital is relocating staff who are pregnant and working on the maternity units as a precautionary measure until levels are completely safe for staff.

It says it will be offering blood tests to staff who work on the maternity units to check if they have any vitamin B12 deficiency, as a precautionary measure, which can happen if exposed to nitrous oxide for a long period of time.

The trust's website reads: "We are very sorry if you are affected by this. We will still be able to offer you every other method of pain relief.

"If you are due to give birth at William Harvey Hospital, please talk to your midwife about your options. You can also find pain relief advice on the Bump, birth and beyond website."

The ventilation system, which removes the gas, is being replaced and could take up to two weeks to complete.

The hospital says it is still able to provide gas and air to those who are having a home birth.

The trust is urging anyone with questions or concerns to contact their midwife or the maternity department.