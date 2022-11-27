Brain tumour charity launched in memory of 13-year-old Reading boy

A charity to help children living with a brain tumour across the Thames Valley has been launched, in memory of a young boy from Reading.

Charlie Ilsley was diagnosed with a brain tumour called medulloblastoma in 2015, when he was just eight years old. He underwent multiple surgeries and treatment both in the UK and abroad.

Charlie died after returning from Mexico for therapy at the age of 13.

His mother Toni, together with family, started the charity, Team Charlie, with the aim of supporting other children with the same illness in Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Charlie and his mother Toni on an internet call with ITV news reporter Mel Bloor before his death

In December 2020, dozens of people who knew Charlie from his school and neighbours descended on the streets to pay their respects in what they describe is a "very very sad day."

Charlie had surgery to remove the tumour and was cancer free until the disease returned in his spine in 2018.

With the help of crowdfunding, the teenager's family were able to take him to Turkey for specialist cyberknife treatment.