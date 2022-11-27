Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Mike Pearse reports on the sewage protests from residents in West Sussex and Hampshire

Hundreds of protesters lined a major road through Hampshire and West Sussex to protest against the amount of sewage discharged by Southern Water into our seas.

Nearly 1000 people joined the rally along the A259 through a number of villages on Saturday.

A Chichester-based campaign called the Mayday Action Group co-ordinated the protest, because they are unhappy about the decline of coastal waters stretching from the Solent to Chichester Harbour.

It comes as Southern Water and South West Water are among companies to have released raw sewage into UK rivers and seas almost 150 times during dry weather – despite being told to do so only when there is heavy rainfall.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Storm releases, which go a long way to reduce the impact of the type of flooding we have seen recently, and which are permitted by the Environmental Agency, reduced by nearly 50% this year compared to last, in part due to a dry summer.

“We’re investing £2 billion to improve environmental performance and further reduce their use by increasing storage capacity and working with partners to reduce the rain run-off entering the system.”