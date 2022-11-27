Police extend stop and search powers in Southampton following stabbing

Police in Southampton are increasing stop and searches in the area overnight following a stabbing.

A new Section 60 order has been put in place for part of the city, which means officers can stop and search anyone in the area in and around Merryoak from now until 7am, on Monday, November 28.

On Saturday (26 November) an 18-year-old was found at 2.45am by passers-by in Manor Road North, Southampton.

Since then, 22 stop and searches have taken place in Merryoak. Officers have seized some class 'B' drugs and a 17-year-old was arrested and released under investigation. A 16-year-old was also give a community resolution for possession of cannabis.

The main concern and reason for the Section 60 is a worry regarding further violence, officers will be patrolling to provide reassurance.

Section 60 can be implemented in areas where either serious violence has occurred or police believe serious violence is about to occur and gives officers the power to stop and search anyone in a designated location, without the restrictions of normal stop and search.

Officers will be looking to apprehend those looking to cause serious violence and carrying offensive weapons or bladed articles.

Officers patrolling the area are able to stop and search anyone while Section 60 is in use.

The threshold to implement a Section 60 power is very high and we have it as a tactic to keep communities safe.

As a result, officers patrolling the area defined in the map will be able to stop and search anyone in the area for 24 hours. The power can be reviewed at that time and extended if appropriate.

We only use Section 60 as an emergency short-term tactic. We do not suggest that it is a long-term solution to violent disorder or weapon related crime, however we have concerns raised by the community and this is currently part of our response.

We are aware that some will think this inhibits our ability to catch those carrying weapons, however it is important communities are informed we are taking action. It is also helps prevent other incidents of serious violence occurring and so helps us prevent crime.