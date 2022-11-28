Play Brightcove video

A 40-year-old woman from Kent has broken the Guinness World Record for 'most items kicked off a person's head in one minute.'

Nicola Ireland, a former world champion Thai boxer, kicked boxing gloves off the heads of 64 fellow gym members to land the title.

The previous record was 59.

The event took place at Ironworks Gymnasium in Maidstone on Sunday (27 November).

Nicola kicking boxing gloves off the heads of fellow gym members.

Nicola said: "After leaving Thai boxing to have my two daughters, I wanted to challenge myself to see what I could achieve at 40.

"The record has given me a sense of self again and it has been amazing for me to do something for myself again, other than doing everything for the family (being a wife, a mum etc).

"I am really excited to show my two girls they can achieve anything if they work at it and for them to see me achieve this world record.

"My youngest daughter (5-years-old) has already said she's going to try and beat my record when she's old enough!"

Southampton man breaks Guinness World Record for growing world's longest cucumber >

World record: Beach rugby match lasts thirty four hours and raises £50,000 >