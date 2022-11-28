A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision on the M2 in Kent.

The incident, involving a red Nissan Qashqai and a red Mercedes-Benz C 200 AMG, happened at 6:14am on Sunday 27 November.

Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews were called to between junction six and five on the London-bound carriageway.

The driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The motorway was closed following the collision and was reopened at around 4pm.

The woman's next of kin has been informed.

Kent Police would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision or who has dash cam or CCTV footage.