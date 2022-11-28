Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy died in a collision with a car in Swindon.

Officers were called to the incident on Akers Way at about 8:20am on Friday 25 November.

Wiltshire Police said the "boy was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene" and was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medical staff.

A woman, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or might have dash cam are being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 or SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.