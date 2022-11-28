Police stopped and searched 79 people and arrested a teen boy after a man was stabbed in Southampton.

An 18-year-old man with stab wounds was found in Manor Road North at around 2.45am on Saturday (26 November) by members of the public, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Today (28 November) a 16-year-old boy from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police were given increased powers to stop and search anyone in the wider area around Veracity Recreation Ground over the weekend until 7am today.

In that time, 79 people and two vehicles were stopped and searched.

Two arrests were made and four people were dealt with through community resolutions.

Inspector Stuart Baker from the Southampton East Neighbourhoods Policing Team said: “I hope that the action we’ve taken since this incident - which includes seizing weapons and cannabis - shows how seriously we take knife crime.

“We do not authorise these enhanced powers lightly and did so on this occasion due to intelligence about people possessing weapons in the area and potential public order offences.

“While the timescale for us to use these powers has now ended, officers continue to patrol the area around the Veracity Recreation Ground and we are constantly reviewing the information available to us.

“If we receive any more similar information we will not hesitate to reinstate these powers to keep residents safe.

“Please continue to report information to us and if you have any concerns and see officers on patrol, feel free to speak to them.”

