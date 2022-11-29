Detectives searching for a missing 17-year-old boy have released a CCTV image of him last seen travelling on a train.

Trung disappeared from the Liphook area on the afternoon of Sunday, 20 November.

On Monday, 21 November he got on a train from Liphook to Petersfield. He then got on another train from Petersfield towards Portsmouth Harbour and disembarked at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station just before 4.20pm the same day.

Appealing for help from the public, Hampshire Police said: "Were you on either of these trains?

"Did you see Trung travelling that day?"

Officers say they are very concerned for his welfare.

Trung is described as South Asian. 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair.

Anyone that has seen Trung, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44220471415.