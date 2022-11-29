First Bus currently runs nine routes across Southampton City Centre but cuts are coming to its services across the region.

The company confirmed that from 23 February 2023 it will withdraw all of those services because of a drop in demand following the pandemic.

The company said it has tried to save the business.

Which routes are being withdrawn?

All nine of the City Red services are being withdrawn.

Number 1 service from Southampton to Calmore

Number 2 service from Weston to Millbrook via Woolston - Central Station - Shirley High Street

Number 2A service from Weston to Southampton General Hospital via Woolston - the city centre,Central Station and Shirley

Number 3 service from Lords Hill to Thornhill, via Southampton General Hospital - Shirley High Street, Central Station, Woolston and Sholing

Number 6 service from Southampton City Centre to Hamble

Number 7 service from Southampton City Centre through Portswood to Townhill Park

Number 8 service from Southampton City Centre to Hedge End Station

Number 9 service from Southampton City Centre to Sholing

Number 13 service from Southampton City Centre to Harefield

A map of the current First Bus network in Southampton Credit: First Bus

Will services be replaced?

The company Bluestar has announced it will step in to run additional services across the city.

Bluestar currently runs dozens of services across Southampton and surrounding areas.

From 19 February 2023, the company said a "very similar level of services" to the CityRed routes will be running, but with different coloured buses on the routes.

Bluestar has confirmed it will step in to run additional services from 19 February 2023 Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, Andrew Wickham, Bluestar managing director said: “We understand that local people and visitors may be worried that bus travel across the region will be impacted by this decision - but they need not be concerned.

“I can reassure them that Bluestar is ready to step in, to ensure bus users can still get to where they need to go.

"From 19 February 2023, the city and its surrounding area will be covered by a very similar level of services - albeit with different coloured buses running the routes.

“We will be working hard over the coming months to plan the new services.”

The company said the new routes and timetables are already in the planning stages and will be announced as soon as they are complete.

