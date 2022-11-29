Play Brightcove video

Watch as Kent County Council's gritting team perform their parody of Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby

Gritters might not have been out as much so far this year due to the milder weather, but that hasn't affected the mood within Kent County Council's winter service team.

The gritting team have been reliving the 90s with their own version of a classic.

Belting out their own rendition of the hip hop song Ice Ice Baby by American rapper Vanilla Ice, the team of gritters known as Master Gary Gee, Mcarchiie, and McVapour have danced along to their parody - replacing the well-known lyrics with some very Kent references.

Posting on Twitter alongside a video of their performance, the team said: "We're back!!!

"Well, we've been on standby since Oct actually, but due to the warm weather we haven't been out as yet.

"But we thought you'd be dying to see our IceIceBaby parody again just to remind you that we are ready for when the cold weather does eventually hit.

"Who doesn't want to see Gritter Driver G do the worm (we do - just not when the ground is freezing cold!!)!!

"So please like and share to help build our followers so that we can keep people informed of gritting updates and weather alerts this winter."