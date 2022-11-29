Homes in a Kent town have been evacuated after the discovery of 'wartime explosives'.

St Peter's Place in Canterbury has been blocked off by police and the road is to be closed to traffic.

Residents were forced to leave their homes after the discovery was made on the A290, St Peter's Place, between Old Watling Street and Pound Lane.

According to traffic and travel monitoring system Inrix the nature of the explosives are not yet known. Bus company Stagecoach has confirmed: "Due to some Unexploded Ordnance along St Peters Place, all services will be diverting via The Rheims Way & will not be able to serve St Dunstans, Westgate Towers for the next 2 - 3 hours."The emergency services and the Ministry of Defence have been contacted for further details.