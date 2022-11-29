Illegal puppy farmers in Dorset have been ordered to pay more than £150,000 or they could face going to prison.

William Derrick Perriton and Rebecca Heath of Three Legged Cross appeared in court in January following several years of investigation by Dorset Council officers regarding animal welfare offences and unlicensed breeding at an illegal puppy farm.

They have been given three months to pay the money by a judge.

The pair pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, failing to take steps to ensure the needs of animals were met and carrying out a dog breeding and selling business for 14 months without a licence.

They were also each sentenced to 200 hours of community service – the maximum possible following a guilty plea without imposing a custodial sentence.

The man and woman each sentenced to 200 hours of community service. Credit: Dorset Council

Councillor Laura Beddow, Dorset Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Community Services, said: “This is a landmark case for Dorset Council, involving an enormous amount of work from officers in our Environmental Health, Legal and Trading Standards teams.

"I’m sure everyone will join me in thanking all those involved for their efforts in getting this great result.

"Anyone who truly loves dogs – or animals generally – needs to understand that using an unlicensed breeder to purchase a pet is effectively supporting an illegal business, often without any consideration of the welfare and environmental needs of the animals being sold.

"There is lots of information available on the Dorset Council and RSPCA websites that we’d ask people to read carefully if they’re considering buying a dog. If we work together to grow understanding of what to look for, we can help prevent further instances of animal suffering.”

A confiscation order is made against a convicted defendant ordering them to pay the amount of their financial benefit from crime.

As the defendants were selling puppies without a licence, the income they made from selling puppies needs to be paid.

Mr. Perriton was ordered to pay £115,000 or risk 18 months in prison. Ms. Heath was ordered to pay £34,840 or risk 9 months in prison. Both will also need to pay £4,500 each in prosecution costs, with a victim surcharge of £85 each.

Dorset Council are set to get £55,440 of the confiscation order funds which will be spent on the community.

All puppies were brought back to full health and successfully re-homed.