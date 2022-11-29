Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian speaking to fans who have made the trip from Southampton to Qatar.

Football fans from the South of England are in Qatar to cheer on Gareth Southgate's team.

Glenn Simmonds from Southampton travelled out with his son and brother, and a couple of friends.

He's been watching England at World Cups since Spain 1982 and rarely misses a game home or away.

He said: "It's been absolutely crazy out here. The weather is 31 degrees, really good and all the stadiums have got air conditioning which is even better."

These fans have followed England since the 1980s in the World Cup

The group are going to 11 matches in total and Glenn says he now simply couldn't miss a World Cup.

Stuart Simmonds set himself a challenge to take a selfie with a supporter of each of the 32 nations competing in the World Cup.

He said: "I've done it. I've got a picture with all of them. I've got a selfie with them and they're all just so happy.

"You just go up to them and go 'can I have picture and they're so happy to take a picture with you'."

