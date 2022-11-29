Two men accused of climbing a bridge in a Just Stop Oil protest that closed the Dartford Crossing in Kent for two days are to face a trial next year.

Drivers were left in hours of delays and unable to use the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, after it was blocked when two demonstrators allegedly mounted its cables with climbing equipment.

Marcus Decker, 33, of no fixed address, appeared by prison videolink at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.

He denied causing a public nuisance between October 16 and 19.

Morgan Trowland, 39, of Islington, north London, did not attend the hearing but the court was told he had indicated a plea of not guilty.

The pair are alleged to have displayed a Just Stop Oil banner from the bridge.

Judge Shane Collery KC said they will stand trial from March 27, giving a time estimate of seven days.

He said a pre-trial review will take place on March 13.

The trial date comes as a new injunction was granted by the High Court, which could see Just Stop Oil activists face fresh penalties for demonstrating on the M25.

The injunction, granted on Monday before Mr Justice Soole, will remain in place until just before midnight on November 15 2023 or until further order.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know