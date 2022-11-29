With Christmas just a few weeks away theatres across the South are gearing up for the busiest time of year - panto season.

At the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth the cast can't wait to bring the audience some joy during tough times.

This year will be the theatre's 88th pantomime.

In a bid to make the theatre available and affordable for more people, this year 16,500 seats for the panto have been priced at £10.

Paul Woolf, Chief Executive of the Kings Theatre, said: "We're an important part of the community and the only way we can do things for the community is to make it affordable for everybody - they are in our gallery but rest assured although it's a few steps up - the sight lines are great."

Michelle Antrobus plays Cinderella and added: "It's so much fun because there's sort of a twist on it, so she is this strong woman, so obviously there are the characteristics you would expect Cinderella to have, you know, she's a servant and she is the do-gooder and all that but there's also a little tiny bit of a tough cookie in there as well which is really nice to play."

After the pandemic the cast are raring to get going.

"I love panto I'm so excited because I've missed it - I've not done it for three years and we had covid and so much so I think that the theatres are going to be packed," says Ben Ofoedu who is playing Dandini.

Shows start on December 2 and the theatre promises it will be the most spectacular pantomime in the theatre's history.