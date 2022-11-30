Crowthorne Road North in Bracknell Credit: Google Maps

A child from Reading has been charged with sexual assault and attempted robbery.

The boy, who is 16, and cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age.

Thames Valley Police made the arrest following an incident near Bracknell town centre.

Police were called to reports of an attempted robbery and sexual assault on Crowthorne Road North.

It happened around 9:15pm on Sunday 6th November.

The defendant has been remanded in custody ahead on appearance before Reading Magistrates Court.