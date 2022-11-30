Wood Farm Park in Oxford Credit: Google Maps

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found in a critical condition on a path in an Oxford park.

Thames Valley Police received a call at around six o'clock on Wednesday morning from a man asking for help.

When officers arrived at Wood Farm Park they found the 59-year old with a serious head wound.

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment but he sadly died soon afterwards.

Head of Criminal Justice and senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby, said,

"We have launched a murder investigation after a man died this morning.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation, which appears to be a targeted attack."

Police have arrested an 18-year old man from Oxford as detectives appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby, added,

"If you were driving in the area around the time of this incident and have a dash-cam or if you live in the area and have a CCTV camera or a video doorbell, please check your recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"You can get in touch with us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220538734.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

"A large scene watch is likely to be in place for some time, which is likely to have an impact on local residents as it includes the park, Pether Road and Bonar Road, all of which are shut at this time.

"I would like to thank residents in advance for their patience and understanding and we will provide updates when we can.

“Members of the public are also likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any information or concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."