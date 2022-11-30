McDonald's in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Credit: Google Maps

In one South East town some McDonald's some customers are most definitely not loving it.

On social media, the restaurant in Burgess Hill, West Sussex has been the subject of several complaints over the service at the restaurant and delivery orders.

Some people claim they've waited several hours for their food order, with one person asking, 'is this the slowest McDonald's in the world?'

The restaurant chain which is often a popular hit with families says the complaints make up a small proportion of its customer base, nevertheless people are not happy.

Some McDonald's customers say all is not well under the golden arches Credit: ITV

On Facebook, one user wrote, "3 hours waiting for food delivery tonight only to have our order cancelled at 8pm. Burgess Hill McDonald’s are the worse fast food outlet and that will be the very last time I use your broken service."

Another said, "This McDonald's is a joke !!! I've never had a complete order through the drive through window without being told to go park up!"

A message directed to McDonald's on Twitter said, "another trip to the Burgess Hill branch, another 25 mins wait for a happy meal. Is this the slowest McDonalds in the world?"

One customer said they waited 55 minutes for a Big Mac and five chicken selects and after eventually receiving the food which was allegedly cold, was then given their money back.

Over the last few years McDonald's has grown its business model to allow for delivery orders alongside its conventional eat-in and drive-thru options.

Responding to concerns about the branch in Burgess Hill, a McDonald’s spokesperson said,

"Customer satisfaction is a priority of ours and we’re always disappointed when we hear of any experiences that fall short of our customers’ expectations.

"However, the reviews referenced make up a tiny proportion of the thousands of customers served each day.

"If any customer does have a complaint, we’d encourage them to speak to a member of the crew in the restaurant or get in touch with our customer services team."

