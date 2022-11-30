Eastbourne seafront Credit: Google Maps

Pack your bag, bucket and spade as a coastal town in Sussex has been named as the best place to go on a day or overnight trip in 2023.

The report by TimeOut magazine heralds Eastbourne's rising status as a creative and cultural destination.

The Towner Eastbourne gallery is hosting the 2023 Turner Prize from September with other events including The Screen International Film Festival and Beach Life Music Festival also pinpointed.

Restaurants and shops were highlighted as places to go.

The Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne Credit: Google Maps

Huw Oliver, Time Out’s UK Editor, said,

"Most people in East Sussex know Eastbourne and how great it is as a destination but, outside of the local area, we felt it was underrated.

"Time Out’s network of local editors have ranked the destinations on the list based on their current thriving food, drink and arts scenes as well as what is great to do in these places specifically in 2023.

"We think lots of people will be talking about Eastbourne and its rising status as a cultural hub in the next twelve months with the Turner Prize being hosted in the town and many other festivals and events happening there.”

Margate scooped a place on the list too Credit: ITV News Meridian

The full list of Time Out’s Best Places to Visit in the UK include Dorset and Margate in Kent,

1)Eastbourne

2) Birmingham

3) Cardigan

4) Manchester

5) Scarborough

6) Glasgow

7) Dorset

8) London

9) Edinburgh

10) Liverpool

11) Padstow

12) Orkney

13) Margate

14) Sheffield

15) Cheshire

Huw explains why the places on the list have made the cut,

"Rather than the usual hotspots, we want to highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to. In all of the places on the list, you will find interesting things to see and do, eat and drink during the day and night, a friendly welcome and a community spirit which enables you to connect with locals and really get to know a place.

"We recommend that you definitely put one or more of these destinations on your travel list for next year".