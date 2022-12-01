Kent County cricketer Zak Crawley has helped get England off to flying start in Pakistan while also breaking records with the fastest century by an England opener.

The 24-year-old set the tone for a record-breaking run-fest, taking 14 runs off Naseem Shah’s first over of the day.

He barely looked back from there, roaring to three figures in 86 deliveries and shaving nine off the previous record by Graham Gooch against India in 1990.

Harry Brook was in an even bigger hurry, bringing up his maiden international century in just 80 balls.

At one stage he was set to make England’s quickest ever, but he slipped behind Gilbert Jessop (76) and Jonny Bairstow (77) as he closed in.

After his first innings at Rawalpindi, Crawley climbed to a Test batting average of 147.3 against Pakistan, scoring more than 50 runs in all innings to date, and having scored his famous 267 against them at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire in 2020.