ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides reports.

Costumes that were worn by the "Forces Sweetheart" Dame Vera Lynn went under the hammer at an auction in Sussex today.

They were part of a lot being sold by the late singer's Charitable Trust at Toovey's Auctioneers in Washington near Worthing.

Important costumes and collectors' belonging to Sir Norman Wisdom and Dame Vera were among the items sold.

The items were sold in aid of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.

This blue silk dress and gown worn by Dame Vera Lynn on TV was up for sale

Amongst these is a blue dress and matching gown. Designed by Fortuny, the dress with its blue silk trim and beautiful beaded and sequin appliqué would have been worn by Dame Vera Lynn on television - it is estimated at £150-£250.

During the Second World War Dame Vera was known as the Forces Sweetheart, a singer of undoubtable talent she became an icon of hope in the face of the sometimes seemingly insurmountable challenges of the Second World War.

Speaking to Vera Lynn's daughter, Virginia, about the sale she said

"Mummy's charitable work was very precious to her, so it is very fitting that the costumes we have entered for auction at Toovey's will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust."

A number of items that belonged to Norman Wisdom were also up for auction.

Items that belonged to Sir Norman Wisdom and Dame Vera Lynn were auctioned off for charity

He was best known for a succession of comedy films produced between 1953 and 1966 featuring his hapless onscreen character, often called Norman Pitkin.

Amongst the items entered for sale are three suits, a dressing gown and other accessories from the movies as well as related collectors' items.

These include the iconic Norman Wisdom 'Gump Suit' which he wore in his first five films for the Rank Organisation, was made by W. Snape & Son inWolverhampton in June, 1956.

The suit is complete with its original cap, shirt and tie.