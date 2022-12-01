A builder has been found guilty of murdering two escorts six months apart.

Mark Brown was convicted by a jury at Hove Crown Court on Thursday of killing Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.

Here is a timeline of key dates in the case:

2018

On 8 June, Mark Brown met Alexandra Morgan for sex at her home in Sissinghurst in Kent.

It was the first time they met after he booked an appointment with her through a website called "AdultWork."

Five days later on 13 June, Brown messaged old school friend Elizabeth Howard: "I'm going to bevery careful how I word this - it happened again, not very long ago when disposing of something.

"It's a very unpleasant thing to do - an old oil drum, five litres of diesel, and hey presto, there's not very much left. It gets hot, very hot, it glows almost white.

"The things I have done weigh heavily on my heart, on my head and my soul. A psychopath with a conscience - it's a joke really."

Almost two weeks later on 21 June, Brown meets up with Ms Morgan again, this time at Little Bridge Farm, for sex.

They met another seven times during August and September.

In a WhatsApp message on 23 October, Brown offered Ms Morgan more than £100,000 for an escorting job.

On 13 November, Ms Morgan's parents collected her son and dog to allow her to go on a trip for four days.

She told family members at the time that she was going on a spa weekend with a friend -when in fact she was meeting Brown for sex at Little Bridge Farm.

On the day of her death Alexandra Morgan was seen buying fuel on CCTV at Ashwal Garage in Cranbrook

The next day Ms Morgan left her home and was seen buying fuel on CCTV at Ashwal Garage in Cranbrook at 7.20am.

She arrived at Little Bridge Farm at about 8am.

Ms Morgan was then killed by Brown and he destroyed her remains by burning her body in a homemade incinerator.

Three days later, on 17 November, Brown and an associate moved Ms Morgan's car to Holmhurst Lane, St Leonards, where it was left with false number plates.

He then dumped the oil barrel containing Ms Morgan's remains into a skip at a building site he worked at in Sevenoaks.

Ms Morgan failed to return to her parents to pick up her son and dog as planned, prompting her mother to report her missing on 18 November.

Two days later Kent Police's Major Crime Unit commences an investigation.

CCTV footage was found showing Ms Morgan's car following Brown's Jaguar up the track to Little Bridge Farm

Kent Police cordoned off access to the farm.

Brown arrived and gave a non-custodial interview, offering DNA and fingerprints.

He admitted to meeting Ms Morgan for sex, but said she'd left after 45 minutes.

On 24 November, Brown told his colleague Alan Downs he is about to be arrested for a "double murder" and the next day he is arrested on suspicion of Ms Morgan's murder.

During a search of Brown's work van, Ms Ware's prescription medication was found and she was identified as a potential witness. Kent Police contacted Sussex Police in a bid to reach out to Ms Ware.

A missing person inquiry was then opened and on 28 November Brown is charged with Ms Morgan's murder.

In December, an extensive search was carried out and bone and tooth fragments were found in the oil barrel Brown dumped in a skip at the Sevenoaks building site.

Forensic odontologists said the teeth belonged to Ms Morgan.

On 8 December Sussex Police change the missing person case of Ms Ware to a murder probe.

2021

Ms Ware spent the evening of 5 May into the early hours of 6 May with friend and convicted drug dealer Jack Tyler.

The pair took drugs and had sex - this was the last confirmed sighting of Ms Ware by anyone other than Brown.

Two days later the was last outgoing contact from Ms Ware's phone- at 8.55am.

The phone left the network in a "disorderly shutdown" that evening. The police believe she died that day.

Police believe Leah Ware was killed on 7 May

On 8 May, Ms Ware's phone returned to the network at 8.57am and went in and out of the network before being switched off manually for the last time at 2.38pm.

Towards the end of May, Brown rejoined the AdultWork website - the platform he had used to meet Ms Ware.

2022

On 7 January, the search at Little Bridge Farm came to an end and bones belonging to a Pomeranian dog are found.

Police believe they are the bones of Ms Ware's beloved pet Lady and both Miss Ware and Lady died at the farm on the same day.

On 1 February Brown is charged with Ms Ware's murder and three days later he appears at Lewes Crown Court charged with both murders.

Mark Brown arriving at court during his trial

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Morgan but, after the discovery of her remains, he admitted to destroying her body with fire - claiming she fell and died on the farm in an accident.

On 25 March Brown denies Ms Ware's murder.

His murder trial began at Hove Crown Court on 17 October and the jury spent two days deliberating before all 12 found Brown guilty of murder on 1 December.

Judge Justice Nicholas Hilliard adjourned sentencing until 13 January, saying the case is of the “utmost gravity” and thanking the jury for committing to the case for so long.

