A man from Havant who was found with £3000 pounds worth of heroin and crack cocaine, has been jailed for seven years.

Lee Callery, 46, of Billys Copse, was found guilty by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The court heard how on the 11 December 2020, Roads Policing officers spotted a vehicle of interest that was suspected be involved in the supply of drugs. Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to Callery, who was the driver and only person in the car.

He tried to hide something under his seat, and then officers noticed suspected Class A drugs on the back seat of the car.

Callery was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and a search located two mobile phones, heroin with a street value of £2,470, crack cocaine with a street value of £500 as well as £1,507 in cash. Callery was arrested and later charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, which he denied.

A jury found him guilty of both charges and he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Police Constable Harrison White of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: “Class A drugs supply causes misery and harm to those that it impacts and we know that drug dealing and violence are inextricably linked.

"That is why tackling the supply of drugs is a crucial part of our work to reduce violent crime and protect the most vulnerable within our communities.

“Our officers work proactively to target drug dealers who come in and out of the area with the aim of selling drugs.

"We will continue to keep up the pressure and disrupt the supply of Class A drugs across both Havant and Portsmouth, however we cannot do this without your help.

“We encourage the public to continue to provide information to us about any issues and suspected drug activity in your area so that we can build a stronger picture of what is taking place and identify where we need to focus our efforts.”