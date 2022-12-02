Former Gillingham MP pleads guilty to possessing and distributing indecent images of children

Paul Clark has been bailed and will appear later at Maidstone Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Paul Clark, who was the Gillingham MP until 2010, has pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images and six counts of distributing indecent images of children.

He was first elected for Labour in 1997 and became a Junior Transport Minister.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address, before entering guilty pleas.

He's been bailed and will appear later at Maidstone Crown Court.

