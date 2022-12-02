The relative of one of the victims of corpse abuser and double killer David Fuller has said she felt like she couldn't protect her mothers' body after she died.

Amanda Miah is one of the family members of the victims of Fuller who will receive financial compensation under a new Government scheme.

Close relatives of his victims are eligible to receive up to £25,000 for psychiatric trauma suffered as a result of Fuller’s crimes, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Thursday.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian about the scheme, Amanda said: "I mean there's no amount of money that's going to compensate for what he's done or the incompetence of the hospital so it doesn't really mean anything to be honest."

The 68-year-old filmed himself abusing corpses in the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989.

Fuller pleaded guilty to 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust between 2008 and November 2020, as well as the murders of two women in 1987.

The necrophiliac was sentenced to a whole life-term last year for beating and strangling Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Amanda shared how she felt like her mum didn't get to rest in peace and said she's been unable to sleep at night since seeing his face.

She said: "It's had a big impact on my life, it's always on my mind, I can't really sleep at night.

"Since I've seen his picture on the news his face is always in my dreams.

"I feel like I couldn't really protect my mothers' body after she died. It's not a nice thought to live with after losing someone you love and then having to go through something like that."

The compensation scheme will be administered by NHS Resolution on behalf of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and will ensure that money is paid to relatives as soon as is practical.

As for what can be done in the future, Amanda believes there needs to be more security in hospitals with more checks on the people working in them.