Oxfordshire musician gets chance to live life to the fullest after old band mate donates kidney
Watch reporter Natalie Verney's report as she speaks to Adam Isaac who was left with kidney function at just 8%
A musician from Oxfordshire has been given the chance to live life to the fullest again after a friend donated one of his kidneys.
Adam Isaac spent two years on dialysis after being diagnosed with a disease which meant his kidneys only worked at 8%.
He had to be in hospital three days a week, for four hours at a time.
As a musician it meant he couldn't travel to gigs and holidays were out of the question.
A friend, Jimmy, had played in a band with Adam two decades ago and heard about his situation but they hadn't seen each other for years.
Jimmy offered to help and surgeons carried out a successful transplant operation. Adam says he'll never be able to thank Jimmy enough.
Adam said: "He text me first and he said I'd like to speak to you about doing the test and potentially becoming a donor.
"When I saw the message and then he called after I couldn't answer the phone to begin with because I just lost it, just really emotional."
Jimmy added: "I didn't want to see him like that. He's such a lovely man.
"I thought it would be worth a try for me seeing if I could donate to him."
Since the operation, Adam has continued to get stronger.
He's getting married next year and is planning to start gigging again after Christmas.
Adam said: "I'll always be extremely grateful and always feel like I'll never be able to show Jimmy how grateful I am. But I really hope he does realise."
Jimmy added: "There's a bond now, there's a link and I know it sounds a bit Disney but it does make you smile, it's quite nice."
