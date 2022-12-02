Play Brightcove video

Watch reporter Natalie Verney's report as she speaks to Adam Isaac who was left with kidney function at just 8%

A musician from Oxfordshire has been given the chance to live life to the fullest again after a friend donated one of his kidneys.

Adam Isaac spent two years on dialysis after being diagnosed with a disease which meant his kidneys only worked at 8%.

He had to be in hospital three days a week, for four hours at a time.

As a musician it meant he couldn't travel to gigs and holidays were out of the question.

A friend, Jimmy, had played in a band with Adam two decades ago and heard about his situation but they hadn't seen each other for years.

Jimmy offered to help and surgeons carried out a successful transplant operation. Adam says he'll never be able to thank Jimmy enough.

Adam said: "He text me first and he said I'd like to speak to you about doing the test and potentially becoming a donor.

"When I saw the message and then he called after I couldn't answer the phone to begin with because I just lost it, just really emotional."

Jimmy added: "I didn't want to see him like that. He's such a lovely man.

"I thought it would be worth a try for me seeing if I could donate to him."

Since the operation, Adam has continued to get stronger.

He's getting married next year and is planning to start gigging again after Christmas.

Adam said: "I'll always be extremely grateful and always feel like I'll never be able to show Jimmy how grateful I am. But I really hope he does realise."

Jimmy added: "There's a bond now, there's a link and I know it sounds a bit Disney but it does make you smile, it's quite nice."

