Meerkats choosing the winning team. Credit: Drusillas Park

'Mystic Meerkats' at Drusillas Park in Sussex have predicted that England will win their World Cup match against Senegal this Sunday night.

The group has previously correctly guessed the results of England's key football games including Euro 2020 and the Women’s World Cup.

The team at the park used two buckets of treats - one with England's flag, the other with Senegal's - and the meerkats chose which bucket to eat from.

The one with the most meerkats is the winner. And this time, the meerkats have chosen England to win.

Zookeeper Jacinta Dawe said: “Our team love getting into the spirit of the World Cup and so it’s been great to get behind the squad and show our support.

"Although we wish both teams luck on Sunday - it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted!"

Jacinta added: "The mystic mob seem to be loving reigniting their psychic powers and now get excited when they see me arrive with the buckets and flags.

"The mob's matriarch, Tamu, is always first to the buckets letting everyone know what to do, and even our babies Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi are joining in."