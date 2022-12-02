A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, in connection with the death of a man in Oxford.

Officers were called to Wood Farm Park on Wednesday (30 /11) at around 6.05am, following a report of a man calling for help.

A man, 59, from Oxford was found with a head wound and in a critical condition beside a path in the park.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment, but later died.

On Thursday (1 /12), police arrested a 43-year-old man from Oxford on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man from Oxford, who was arrested on Wednesday (30 /11) on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody. Thames Valley Police officers were granted a 36-hour extension to his custody.

Head of Criminal Justice and Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Craig Kirby said: “I would like to take this opportunity to again appeal to the public for their help in our murder investigation.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV footage, or were walking or driving through the area and have mobile phone or dashcam footage, please share this with the force as soon as possible.

“If you saw or heard anything or have any other information about the incident, we would also like to hear from you.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by calling 101 or leaving any information on our website, quoting investigation reference number 43220538734.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“The force’s scenewatches in the park and Bonar Road is likely to remain in place over the weekend.

“I would like to thank residents for their support and cooperation while we carry out vital enquiries at these locations.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please speak to an officer in the area.”