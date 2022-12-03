Sussex charity's plea to help buy specialist equipment for disabled children.
ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins
This adapted trike has given little Faith Preece, a freedom her mum Vicki could have only dreamed of.
The 3-year-old was born with a brain injury and is both visually and hearing impaired.
Her disabilities affect her balance and mobility.
Although life can be a challenge for the family - this new piece of equipment has brought a smile to all of their faces.
This week Chailey Heritage Foundation, based in Lewes, which supports young people like Faith is taking part in The Big Give - an opportunity for organisations to double their donations through match funding.
Head of Fundraising at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Will Folkes, says:
"A lot of these young people get written off and we really just don’t know what their potential might be until we explore it. "
The campaign to raise £10,000 runs until Tuesday next week. If the target is reached and doubled, they hope to buy 5 trikes and 2 walkers; to give other children like Faith the freedom that many others take for granted
