Sussex charity's plea to help buy specialist equipment for disabled children.

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

This adapted trike has given little Faith Preece, a freedom her mum Vicki could have only dreamed of.

The 3-year-old was born with a brain injury and is both visually and hearing impaired.

Her disabilities affect her balance and mobility.

Although life can be a challenge for the family - this new piece of equipment has brought a smile to all of their faces.

This week Chailey Heritage Foundation, based in Lewes, which supports young people like Faith is taking part in The Big Give - an opportunity for organisations to double their donations through match funding.

Head of Fundraising at Chailey Heritage Foundation, Will Folkes, says:

"A lot of these young people get written off and we really just don’t know what their potential might be until we explore it. "

The campaign to raise £10,000 runs until Tuesday next week. If the target is reached and doubled, they hope to buy 5 trikes and 2 walkers; to give other children like Faith the freedom that many others take for granted

