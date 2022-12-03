Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Abigail Bracken speaks to Stella Collins from Tonbridge, who thought she was going to die when a cow attacked her

A woman from Kent said she thought she was going to die when she was attacked by a cow while out walking during a holiday in the Yorkshire Dales.

She was with her husband and was around 35 metres away from a small herd, when one came up to her.

She said she was flung through the air and trampled on leaving her with life-changing injuries.

According to official statistics, nine people have died after being attacked by cattle in just over five years.

Stella was airlifted to hospital with internal bleeding, broken ribs, and damaged lungs.

Stella says she is now in constant pain over a year since the attack

Over a year later she's in constant pain. The tennis she played several times a week is now impossible.

She's now warning others to be careful near cattle and vows never to walk through a field with cows again.