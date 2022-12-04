A man who raped a teenage girl in Gosport has been jailed for nine years.

Martin Butler attacked the girl, who was aged 16 at the time of the incident, in an alleyway off Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on 19 November 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that 43-year-old Butler, of Harbour Road in Gosport, then made threats that he would return and find the girl again if she told anyone what happened.

In fear for her safety, the girl did not report this to police until March of this year.

An investigation was launched and extensive enquiries, including a public E-fit appeal, identified Butler as the perpetrator.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.

Following his trial, which began on Monday 3 October, the jury found him guilty on Friday 7 October of both counts.

On December 2nd, Butler was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, six years in prison to be served concurrently for assault by penetration, and an extended license period of five years.

In addition Butler is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and must sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Samantha Brown, from Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team said: “These were horrendous crimes that have had a profound impact on the survivor in this case.

“Her incredible bravery in taking the step to report this to police and her courage throughout the trial period has been commendable, and it is because of this show of strength that a dangerous man is now in prison.

“We want the public to know that we will do everything in our power to investigate sexual offences, take robust action against those responsible, and provide support to people affected.”

Andrea Hills, CPS Wessex Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “We were also able to use special measures legislation to better support the victim by giving her the opportunity to be asked questions by the prosecution and defence barristers in a pre-recorded interview prior to the trial.

“This meant that when the trial took place, the recording of her evidence could be played to the jury rather than the victim having to go through any further trauma by giving her evidence again at court.

More details on this process can be read online here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/section-28-for-vulnerable-victims-and-witnesses-in-crown-courts

For more information on where to seek support, or how to make a report to police, please visit the Hampshire Police website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/