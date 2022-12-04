More than 30 firefighters spend four hours rescuing dog after cliff fall

Firefighters have rescued a dog after it fell 120 feet down the side of a cliff in Kent.

Five fire engines were deployed along with a drone, after the animal disappeared near Vicarage Road in Halling on Saturday December 3.

The cliffs are next to St Andrews Lakes, and the water unit was brought in to assist the rescue.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service spent four hours on the incident, cutting a path through scrubland towards where the dog, and lowering line rescue operatives over the side of the cliff.

There they were able to rescue the dog who was- in their words - "staggeringly uninjured."