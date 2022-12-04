A woman is being sought after a luxury car was stolen from a dealership in Hampshire during a test-drive.

At 4.10pm on Saturday, 26 November a woman entered Eclipse Car Sales Ltd on Main Road, Colden Common and asked to test drive an Audi RS3.

She was provided with a grey Audi RS3 on test plates, but drove off in the vehicle and did not return, police said.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the woman in the CCTV image.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 or via our website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44220480412.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know