ITV Meridian's Juliette Fletcher reports from the National Indoor Skydiving Championships.

The cream of the country's free-fall talent descended on iFly Indoor Skydiving in Basingstoke for the The British Indoor Skydiving Nationals - known in the business as skydiving's equivalent to the World Cup.

Competitors - both indoor and outdoor skydivers - from all over the country performed routines and manoeuvres in a purpose-built vertical wind tunnel, capable of generating wind speeds of up to 180mph and perfectly replicating free fall conditions.

Among them - the World Championship skydiving team 2022 , NFTO ( Not For The Ordinary), a British all-girl team who recently won gold in the Female 4-Way category in Eloy, Arizona.

They carried out stunts in the wind tunnel usually only seen at 12000 ft!

Anna Hicks, the team leader explains how she was inspired to take up skydiving.

Also, for the first time ever, the youngest team, the iFLY Mini Jets, will compete against the adults.

The youngest competitor is just six and the team average is nine years of age. They're being trained by the "Not For The Ordinary" team and have been perfecting their skills.

The athletes competed in a range of disciplines from acrobatic artistic freestyle, to team events, involving pre-determined routines & manoeuvres performed at speed.

The winner in Basingstoke will represent Great Britain at the forthcoming World Championships in Slovakia.