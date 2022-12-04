Young woman dies and four injured in Canterbury roundabout crash

An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in Canterbury.

They were all passengers in a red Ford Fiesta, which crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old woman died at the scene. Four other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Kent Police said no other cars were thought to have been involved.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.