Police have released an image of a man they want to speak after a man was left with a fractured skull while waiting for a taxi in Reading.

The victim, a man in his forties was queuing f or a taxi near a bus stop on Station Road outside Thames Tower at around 2.15am on Friday. (2 December)

An offender pushed the victim in the chest, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the footpath.

He suffered a fractured skull and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police say the man pictured may have 'vital information' about the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Bradley, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in this image to please get in touch.

“If you are the man pictured then please come forward as soon as possible as we believe you may have vital information about this incident.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220441445.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”