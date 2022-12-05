Emergency services have been called to the A2 near to Canterbury this morning after there was a serious multi-vehicle collision on the coastbound carriageway.

Teams from Kent Roads Policing Unit were called to the carriageway near shortly before 5am, along with South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue.

National Highways is warning of significant disruption to journeys for several hours.

Road users will be diverted off the road at the junction for the A2050 Canterbury (West) before being brought back on at the junction for the A2050 Canterbury (East).

The slip road onto A2 coastbound from the A28 has also closed.

As of 6:20am it was estimated the road could reopen at 08:30am.

This is a developing story. More to follow.