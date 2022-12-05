Police in Hampshire are hunting for a naked man who threatened and then followed a woman on a Southampton golf course.

The woman, aged in her 60s, told police she had seen a man with no clothes on at Bassett Golf Course in Southampton, as she was out walking on Friday afternoon. (2 December)

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said "We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after an indecent exposure incident at Basset Golf Course.

"The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.30pm on Friday. It comes after a woman in her 60s was approached by an unknown man – who was naked – before he made verbal threats towards the woman.

"He then began to follow her for a short distance before fleeing the scene."

The man is described as being white, aged in his early to mid 30s, with short dark / brown hair.

Officers are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious incidents by calling 101 or reporting the incident online.