The family of a teenager who was killed in a crash in Worthing have paid an emotional tribute to her, saying she always wanted to make other people happy.

India Buchanan, 17, from Rustington, was taken to hospital after being involved in a motorbike collision on the A27 a t Crockhurst Hill in Salvington at about 9.25pm on Friday, November 18.

She later died from her injuries.

In a tribute, her family described her as 'a kind and caring girl who made everyone laugh.'

They said: “India was a kind and caring 17-year-old with an infectious laugh, who always wanted to make other people happy.

“She was a motorcycle enthusiast and animal lover who adored her beloved cat Elsa.

"She will be a forever missed daughter, sister, niece, and auntie to Dexter.”

Specially-trained officers are supporting her family, and officers are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with relevant information, dashcam or CCTV footage at the time of the collision is asked to come forward.