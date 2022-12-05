Motorists are being warned of delays and disruption to journeys this morning, after an accident closed three lanes on the M23 near to Gatwick Airport.

Traffic monitoring service, Inrix, reported that lanes were closed shortly before 5am on the Northbound carriageway between Junctions 9 and 8.

National Highways, which oversees the motorway network, says disruption can be expected until at least 7:15am.

Slow moving traffic is reported between the two junctions.

Two lanes have now reopened. Credit: National Highways

It has since reopened two lanes, but one remains closed whilst recovery work takes place.

A 40mph speed limit is in force.

The road, which runs from Sussex to the M25 is used by thousands of motorists each day. Southbound traffic is moving freely.