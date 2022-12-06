A man has been charged with murder after a 59-year-old was attacked in an Oxford park.

Liam Jones, 43, of Bonar Road, Oxford, has been charged with one count of murder after the man, who was from the city, died following the incident in Wood Farm Park.

Jones will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (6 December).

Police were called to the park between Wood Farm Road and Nuffield Road at 6.05am on Wednesday 30 November following a report of a man calling for help.

The victim was found with a head wound and in a critical condition beside a path in the park. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment, where he later died.

A post mortem concluded that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

A 47-year-old woman from Oxford who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail until 28 February 2023.